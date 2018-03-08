Dr. Gregg Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Kennedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregg Kennedy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
Vitality Med Spa And Plastic Surgery Center2353 Thompson Mill Rd, Buford, GA 30519 Directions
Vitality Medspa and Plastic Surgery Center310 Town Center Ave Ste A2, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 394-0061Tuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kennedy and his staff are first class. I recently had skin tags and several moles removed. The procedure was painless and the results beyond my expectations. As a side note. Dr Kennedy was recommended to us by a neighbor. She’s had him perform a mini lift last summer. All I can say is “wow”. She truly looks 15 years younger. Most importantly, she looks natural.
About Dr. Gregg Kennedy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508872656
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.