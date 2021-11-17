See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Novato, CA
Dr. Gregg Jossart, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregg Jossart, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, CPMC Van Ness Campus and Novato Community Hospital.

Dr. Jossart works at Gregg H Jossart, MD, FACS in Novato, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gregg H Jossart, MD, FACS
    101 Rowland Way Ste 220, Novato, CA 94945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 202-5511
    Gregg H Jossart, MD, FACS
    2340 Clay St Fl 2, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 233-6680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • CPMC Van Ness Campus
  • Novato Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagostomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Osteoarthrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Outpatient Radioactive Iodine (RAI) Therapy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Carotid Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregg Jossart, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518059229
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Jossart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jossart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jossart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jossart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jossart has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jossart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jossart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jossart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jossart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jossart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

