Overview

Dr. Gregg Friedman, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Gregg L. Friedman MD in Hallandale Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.