Dr. Gregg Friedman, MD

Adult Psychiatry
5 (163)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregg Friedman, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Friedman works at Gregg L. Friedman MD in Hallandale Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Gregg L. Friedman MD
    2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 702, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 456-1996
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Independent Medical Examination Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pharmacogenetic Testing Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Commercial Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 163 ratings
    Patient Ratings (163)
    5 Star
    (158)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 16, 2022
    The office is well run and the doctor was good too. He got me free samples of my depression medication.
    David — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Gregg Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275531543
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Shands University Fla
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai UCLA
    Medical Education
    • University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at Gregg L. Friedman MD in Hallandale Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    163 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

