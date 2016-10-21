Dr. Gregg Foos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Foos, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregg Foos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Foos works at
Locations
-
1
Professional Orthopedics Assoc.776 Shrewsbury Ave Ste 201, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 530-4949
-
2
Professional Orthopedic Associates1430 Hooper Ave Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 530-4949
-
3
Professional Orthopedic Associates303 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 530-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- EmblemHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foos?
Great Doctor who takes the time to explain and makes sure you are comfortable. Also excellent surgeon who didn't leave a scar. His expertise can't be matched. Great combination of a very personable friendly experienced Doctor.
About Dr. Gregg Foos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1710964770
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Stony Brook University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foos works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Foos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.