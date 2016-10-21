See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tinton Falls, NJ
Dr. Gregg Foos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregg Foos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Foos works at Professional Orthopedics Assoc. in Tinton Falls, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Orthopedics Assoc.
    776 Shrewsbury Ave Ste 201, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-4949
  2. 2
    Professional Orthopedic Associates
    1430 Hooper Ave Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-4949
  3. 3
    Professional Orthopedic Associates
    303 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-4949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Broken Neck
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Broken Neck
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • EmblemHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2016
    Great Doctor who takes the time to explain and makes sure you are comfortable. Also excellent surgeon who didn't leave a scar. His expertise can't be matched. Great combination of a very personable friendly experienced Doctor.
    CCP in Parlin, NJ — Oct 21, 2016
    About Dr. Gregg Foos, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710964770
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stony Brook University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Foos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Foos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

