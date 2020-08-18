Dr. Gregg Feinerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Feinerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregg Feinerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Feinerman works at
Locations
Feinerman Vision Center320 Superior Ave Ste 309, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 631-4780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was Senior Research Scientist at Pharmacia Ophthalmics. I know where the bodies are buried. My ophthalmologist for more than a decade, including two cataract removals/IOL implants, is Dr. Feinerman. Do it.
About Dr. Gregg Feinerman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1649214826
Education & Certifications
- Gimbel Eye Ctr
- University Of California, Irvine
- Geo Washington U
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinerman has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.