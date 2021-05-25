Dr. Gregg Drabek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drabek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Drabek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregg Drabek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Corning, Chi Health Midlands and Memorial Community Hospital & Health System.
Dr. Drabek works at
Locations
Chi Health Lakeside16901 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 717-4900
Alegent Creighton Clinic Corning601 Rosary Dr, Corning, IA 50841 Directions (641) 322-5245
CHI Health11109 S 84th St Ste 4800, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (402) 827-4920
Alegent Creighton General Surgery Lakeside16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 401, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 827-4920
Chi Health Mercy Corning603 Rosary Dr, Corning, IA 50841 Directions (402) 827-4920
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Corning
- Chi Health Midlands
- Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. Very good surgeon.
About Dr. Gregg Drabek, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1629180054
Education & Certifications
- University Okla College Med
- Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drabek has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drabek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
