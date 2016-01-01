See All Dermatologists in Orangeburg, SC
Dr. Gregg Colle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gregg Colle, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregg Colle, MD is a dermatologist in Orangeburg, SC. Dr. Colle completed a residency at National Naval Medical Center. He currently practices at Hillcrest Dermatology Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hillcrest Dermatology Center
    1719 Village Park Dr, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 535-0909

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Birthmark
Hives
Dermatitis
Birthmark
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana

About Dr. Gregg Colle, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1720195993
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • National Naval Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Naval Hospital Pensacola
Internship
Medical Education
  • Creighton University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Colle?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gregg Colle, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregg Colle, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Colle to family and friends

Dr. Colle's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Colle

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregg Colle, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregg Colle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Colle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Colle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Colle has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Colle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.