Dr. Gregg Colle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Colle, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregg Colle, MD is a dermatologist in Orangeburg, SC. Dr. Colle completed a residency at National Naval Medical Center. He currently practices at Hillcrest Dermatology Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Dermatology Center1719 Village Park Dr, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 535-0909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Gregg Colle, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720195993
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Naval Hospital Pensacola
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Colle?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colle has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Colle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.