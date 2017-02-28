Dr. Gregg Cavaliere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavaliere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Cavaliere, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregg Cavaliere, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital.
Dr. Cavaliere works at
Locations
1
Hudson Valley Bone & Joint Surgeons Llp24 Saw Mill River Rd Ste 206, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 631-7777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Phelps hospital/Northwell Health701 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 366-3000
3
Northern Westchester Facility Project LLC2651 Strang Blvd Ste 100, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 962-0246
Hospital Affiliations
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cavaliere did my knee surgery over 7 years ago and it has been GREAT!
About Dr. Gregg Cavaliere, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1598799041
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavaliere has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavaliere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavaliere works at
Dr. Cavaliere has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavaliere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavaliere. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavaliere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavaliere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavaliere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.