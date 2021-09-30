See All Ophthalmologists in Sullivan, MO
Dr. Gregg Berdy, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (49)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregg Berdy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sullivan, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.

Dr. Berdy works at BJC Medical Group Sullivan Clinic in Sullivan, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmology Associates
    965 Mattox Dr, Sullivan, MO 63080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 860-6000
    Ophthalmology Associates
    12990 Manchester Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 966-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ophthalmology Associates
    5770 Mexico Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 928-3018

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Map-Dot-Fingerprint Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Sep 30, 2021
    There is a wait to see Dr. Berdy, but it's worth it to receive the best care available. Dr. Berdy has (and is) saving my vision. I have several conditions he's treating that other physicians aren't qualified to treat.
    About Dr. Gregg Berdy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376541540
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med School
    Residency
    • University of Michigan
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital St Louis
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Berdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berdy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berdy has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Berdy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berdy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

