Dr. Gregary Marhefka, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregary Marhefka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Heart Institute925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
exceptional care and compassion amongst the most difficult of circumstances
About Dr. Gregary Marhefka, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marhefka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marhefka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marhefka has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marhefka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
236 patients have reviewed Dr. Marhefka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marhefka.
