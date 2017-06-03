Overview

Dr. Greg Yen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Yen works at GREG SHIH HAN YEN MEDICAL CORPORATION in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.