Dr. Greg Yen, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Yen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Yen works at
Locations
Greg Shih-han Yen Medical Corp.1522 S Garfield Ave Ste A, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 576-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
A good doctor will diagnose symptoms and recommend a course of action. That's exactly what Dr. Yen did in my case. I was not exhibiting any symptoms; chest pains or shortness of breath. Dr Yen recommended further testing, and found that I had three blocked arteries. Needless to say he scheduled me for bypass surgery. If my condition was not diagnosed, I wouldn't be around to write this review. PS. Front staff is always friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Greg Yen, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yen works at
Dr. Yen has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yen speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.