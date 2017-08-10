Dr. Greg Yapalater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yapalater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Yapalater, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Yapalater, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS-SOUTH / RESEARCH OF MEDICINE, KREMLIN-BICETRE, ORSAY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 715 Park Ave Ste 3, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 737-1818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yapalater?
Dr. Yapalater is an exceptional pediatrician. He spends at least an hour with you on each visit, explains things very clearly and takes a personal interest in his patients. Our son has special needs and he coordinates all his other doctors into a cohesive team. I can't recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Greg Yapalater, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1326175514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PARIS-SOUTH / RESEARCH OF MEDICINE, KREMLIN-BICETRE, ORSAY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yapalater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yapalater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yapalater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yapalater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yapalater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yapalater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.