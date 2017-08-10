See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Overview

Dr. Greg Yapalater, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS-SOUTH / RESEARCH OF MEDICINE, KREMLIN-BICETRE, ORSAY.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    715 Park Ave Ste 3, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 737-1818

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Circumcision
Muscle Weakness
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Muscle Weakness
Newborn Jaundice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 10, 2017
Dr. Yapalater is an exceptional pediatrician. He spends at least an hour with you on each visit, explains things very clearly and takes a personal interest in his patients. Our son has special needs and he coordinates all his other doctors into a cohesive team. I can't recommend him highly enough.
Sandy in Chatham, NJ — Aug 10, 2017
About Dr. Greg Yapalater, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326175514
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PARIS-SOUTH / RESEARCH OF MEDICINE, KREMLIN-BICETRE, ORSAY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Greg Yapalater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yapalater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yapalater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yapalater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yapalater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yapalater.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yapalater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yapalater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

