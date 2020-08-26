Dr. Greg Womack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Womack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Womack, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Womack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Womack works at
Locations
Urology Associates Ltd Sc1111 Delafield St Ste 207, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 347-4639
Urology Associates Ltd Sc1185 Corporate Center Dr Ste 100, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Directions (262) 347-4639
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you dr Womack After a very bad bout of kidney stones he did the surgery & I was back to work in a week First class doctor explained procedure very well and followed up with me after surgery Definitely a 5 star doctor
About Dr. Greg Womack, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Med
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Womack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Womack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Womack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Womack has seen patients for Polyuria, Bladder Atony and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Womack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Womack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Womack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Womack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Womack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.