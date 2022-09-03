Dr. Greg Westmoreland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westmoreland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Westmoreland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greg Westmoreland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Westmoreland works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates3755 S Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 160, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 503-5343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 503-5341Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westmoreland?
I had a shoulder surgery with Dr. Westmoreland. From the first appointment to the follow up after surgery, the office staff was great. Dr. Westmoreland did a great job and I am improving faster than I expected. I would recommend him and Texas Orthopedics to anyone needing surgery.
About Dr. Greg Westmoreland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1790794592
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westmoreland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westmoreland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westmoreland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westmoreland works at
Dr. Westmoreland has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Joint Drainage and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westmoreland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Westmoreland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westmoreland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westmoreland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westmoreland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.