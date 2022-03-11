Dr. Greg Viehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Viehman, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Viehman, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Wilmington Dermatology Center710 Military Cutoff Rd Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 795-1235Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing staff and office I would highly recommend Seacoast to anyone! I had no pain and was taken care of immediately when I arrived at the office.
About Dr. Greg Viehman, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437130523
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viehman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viehman has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Viehman speaks Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Viehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viehman.
