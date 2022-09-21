Dr. Gregory Vandenberghe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandenberghe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Vandenberghe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Vandenberghe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belton, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Vandenberghe works at
Locations
Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance17067 S Outer Rd Ste 301, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (913) 372-7206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance10777 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 382-6857Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. VandenBerghe is giving me shots in both shoulders due to rotator cuff tears. I really need shoulder replacements, but difficult for me to do right now, I am great full for the shots, they really do help with the pain. I have been going to this office for a long time and I have been pleased with the whole office.
About Dr. Gregory Vandenberghe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1922090794
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy|University Of California At San Diego
- University of Kansas
- University of Kansas|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
