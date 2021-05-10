Dr. Greg Thaera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Thaera, MD
Dr. Greg Thaera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and St. David's Medical Center.
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic12221 N Mopac Expy Fl, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 551-0998
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
Dr. Thaera was both professional and caring. I felt like he really listened to me and was committed to helping me. I would happily recommend him to anyone. He was kind and efficient at the same time.
About Dr. Greg Thaera, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic Arizona|Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Thaera has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thaera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
