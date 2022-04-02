Dr. Greg Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Clarian Indiana University Hospital
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology3900 Kresge Way Ste 56, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology4003 Kresge Way Ste 221, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I had my first appointment with Dr. Smith today and Was very impressed. Dr. Smith was very through with me and spent the time to know my case! Also, I would like to say thank you to his staff. They are organized, friendly and all were smiling and speaking to all!
About Dr. Greg Smith, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1649257866
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.