Dr. Greg Sharon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Allergists & Immunologists
- IL
- Bloomingdale
- Dr. Greg Sharon, MD
Dr. Greg Sharon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greg Sharon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They completed their residency with Rush-Presby-St Lukes Med Ct
Dr. Sharon works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Allergy & Immunology Bloomingdale303 E Army Trail Rd Ste 403, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 894-7083Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Immunodeficiency Syndromes
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hypogammaglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat IgM Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Latex Allergy
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Penicillin Allergy
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Angioedema
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breath Testing
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Combined Immunity Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Desensitization
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat IgA Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Immune Disorders
- View other providers who treat Insect Sting Allergies
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Severe Combined Immunodeficiency
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Sulfonamide Allergy
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Toxic Effect of Venom
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharon?
Dr. Sharon is the best in the field he goes above and beyond the call. He was great with my son when he was little if it’s allergy I wouldn’t hesitate on second to see Dr. “S”
About Dr. Greg Sharon, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1619950250
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes Med Ct
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharon works at
Dr. Sharon has seen patients for Hives, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.