Dr. Greg Sakamoto, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
17 years of experience
Dr. Greg Sakamoto, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Sakamoto works at Asia Pacific Plastic Surgery in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Greg K Sakamoto MD LLC
    550 S Beretania St Ste 603, Honolulu, HI 96813 (808) 447-7454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Took my mother in for a new patient visit at the end of August. Dr. Sakamoto and his staff were just the best. He treated my mom for her condition that day after explaining everything. It's rare nowadays to find physicians like him with his demeanor, professionalism and kindness. All around, Dr. Sakamoto rates 10+ as does his staff. Something about his office--it feels "good" to be there and it's not cold in attitude at all as some physicians' offices are. Highly, highly recommend him!! Dr. Sakamoto also left a detailed message about the biopsy results as he promised, and mom's excision site healed up beautifully. Thank you, Dr. Sakamoto!
    mikomats — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Greg Sakamoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639205396
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Hawaii
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sakamoto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sakamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sakamoto works at Asia Pacific Plastic Surgery in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Sakamoto’s profile.

    Dr. Sakamoto has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakamoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

