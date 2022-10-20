Overview

Dr. Greg Sakamoto, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Sakamoto works at Asia Pacific Plastic Surgery in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.