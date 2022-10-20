Dr. Sakamoto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greg Sakamoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Sakamoto, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Sakamoto works at
Locations
Greg K Sakamoto MD LLC550 S Beretania St Ste 603, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 447-7454
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Took my mother in for a new patient visit at the end of August. Dr. Sakamoto and his staff were just the best. He treated my mom for her condition that day after explaining everything. It's rare nowadays to find physicians like him with his demeanor, professionalism and kindness. All around, Dr. Sakamoto rates 10+ as does his staff. Something about his office--it feels "good" to be there and it's not cold in attitude at all as some physicians' offices are. Highly, highly recommend him!! Dr. Sakamoto also left a detailed message about the biopsy results as he promised, and mom's excision site healed up beautifully. Thank you, Dr. Sakamoto!
About Dr. Greg Sakamoto, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1639205396
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Hawaii
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
