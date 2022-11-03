Dr. Rosenn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greg Rosenn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greg Rosenn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 185 Express St Ste 400, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 777-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Rosenn was an all around positive experience. Overall, Dr. Rosenn and his staff are very polite, thorough, and responsive. He always takes the time to answer my questions and was able to explain information in a way that I found to be easily understandable.
About Dr. Greg Rosenn, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
