Dr. Greg Rohde, DPM
Dr. Greg Rohde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rohde works at
Orthopedic/Sports Medicine Ctr825 E Robinson St, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 364-7900
Stillwater Internal Medicine709 S Western Rd, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 364-7900
- 3 700 S Telephone Rd Ste 3, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 364-7900
Midwest Physicians Group - Orthopaedic Specialists9020 E Reno Ave, Midwest City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 364-7900
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rohde is the real deal. He's very personable and efficient. He removed a sort of a callous (can't remember the scientific name) from the bottom of my foot, gave me a few pads to use to help prevent recurrence, and put one on to demonstrate how to do it. Spent lots of time and attention! Great doctor!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1689052078
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Rohde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.