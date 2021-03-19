See All Podiatrists in Norman, OK
Dr. Greg Rohde, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Dr. Greg Rohde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rohde works at Orthopedic/Sports Medicine Ctr in Norman, OK with other offices in Stillwater, OK, Moore, OK and Midwest City, OK.

    Orthopedic/Sports Medicine Ctr
    825 E Robinson St, Norman, OK 73071 (405) 364-7900
    Stillwater Internal Medicine
    709 S Western Rd, Stillwater, OK 74074 (405) 364-7900
    700 S Telephone Rd Ste 3, Moore, OK 73160 (405) 364-7900
    Midwest Physicians Group - Orthopaedic Specialists
    9020 E Reno Ave, Midwest City, OK 73130 (405) 364-7900

  Norman Regional Hospital

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Replacement
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Community Care Network
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Mar 19, 2021
    Dr. Rohde is the real deal. He's very personable and efficient. He removed a sort of a callous (can't remember the scientific name) from the bottom of my foot, gave me a few pads to use to help prevent recurrence, and put one on to demonstrate how to do it. Spent lots of time and attention! Great doctor!
    Podiatry
    English
    1689052078
    DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
