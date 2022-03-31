See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Ogden, UT
Dr. Greg Roberts, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Greg Roberts, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Roberts works at Dr. Greg Roberts Clinic in Ogden, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Greg Roberts Clinic
    5742 S 1475 E Ste 100, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5644
  2. 2
    Young Orthodontics
    622 E 4500 S Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5643

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biopsy
Bone Grafting
Botox® Injection
Biopsy
Bone Grafting
Botox® Injection

Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EMI Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • PEHP
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 31, 2022
    I didnt have twait more than a few mins to get started with exrays and procedure consultation. Dr Robert's and his staff/assistants made me feel relaxed and answered questions I had... looking forward to my next appointment.
    Justine Tefertiller — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Greg Roberts, DDS
    About Dr. Greg Roberts, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356358535
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dist of Columbia Gen Hosp(Georgetown Univ)
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
