Dr. Greg Orlando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greg Orlando, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ROCHESTER GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Oneida Health Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Locations
Genesee Orthopedics4401 Middle Settlement Rd Ste 102, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 735-4496Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have not met with Dr Orlando though I have consulted with his practitioner. Excellent knowledge and explanation of potential injury. Further testing needed to check severity and establish treatment plan. The office staff dropped the ball. I needed prior authorization for testing and after three calls to the insurance company they have yet to submit medical documentation. I have four call back requests to the office in a period of a week, including a request to have the office manager call me to discuss my concerns. To date, no call back. Extremely disappointed in the lack of concern for my ortho care. Still cant blame the doctor.
About Dr. Greg Orlando, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1265456412
Education & Certifications
- ROCHESTER GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orlando has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orlando accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orlando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orlando has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orlando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Orlando. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orlando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orlando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orlando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.