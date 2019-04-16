Dr. Greg Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Nelson, MD is a Dermatologist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
Nelson-nam A Medical Corp.15243 Vanowen St Ste 212, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 785-8707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Nelson for 20 years. I have skin cancer issues and he has been keeping watch and nipping things in the bud as they appear. He has had to do surgery a couple of times. He and his staff are always kind and professional. I would, and have recommended Dr Nelson to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Greg Nelson, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558496950
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Scabies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
