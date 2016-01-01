Overview

Dr. Greg Miller, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Novato, CA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Miller works at Marin Braces in Novato, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.