Dr. Greg McLauchlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLauchlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg McLauchlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greg McLauchlin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. McLauchlin works at
Locations
-
1
Ms Bcm6507200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2273
-
2
The Neurology Center7505 Main St Ste 290, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLauchlin?
Dr. McLauchlin is thorough, explains things so that I can understand them, is caring and really alleviated my fears. Highly recommend
About Dr. Greg McLauchlin, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1023004694
Education & Certifications
- Baylor/Meth Hosp
- Methodist/St. Luke's/BTGH/VA
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Rice U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLauchlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLauchlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLauchlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLauchlin works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McLauchlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLauchlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLauchlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLauchlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.