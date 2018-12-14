Dr. Lipshutz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greg Lipshutz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greg Lipshutz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Lipshutz works at
Locations
Robert B Ullian MD300 Mount Auburn St Ste 409, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 499-2970
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lipshutz asked questions, listened to answers, determined a set of tests that he recommended, explained why he recommended them and what they involved, and explained how they worked in detail. Most importantly, he took the time to do all of the above without rushing. These characteristics of interactions with physicians are highly unusual in my experience. I would not hesitate to recommend him to others.
About Dr. Greg Lipshutz, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
