Overview

Dr. Greg Kaufman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEGHENY UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Kaufman works at Evergreen ENT in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.