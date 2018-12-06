Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greg Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Kaufman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEGHENY UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
Renee Lefland MD PC877 Stewart Ave Ste 25, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-2269
Hospital Affiliations
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
Great Cardiologist...very knowledgeable, explains everything
About Dr. Greg Kaufman, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1679658744
Education & Certifications
- ALLEGHENY UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.