Overview

Dr. Greg Horton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Horton works at KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.