Dr. Greg Holland, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Greg Holland, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.

Dr. Holland works at Columbus Cardiology Care, LLC in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbus Cardiology Care, LLC
    85 McNaughten Rd Ste 270, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 863-2745
    Greg C Holland MD
    750 Mount Carmel Mall Ste 390, Columbus, OH 43222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 224-2828
    Taylor Anesthesia Consultants LLC
    275 Taylor Station Rd, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 751-4466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 04, 2022
    I had a breast reduction about 15 yrs ago Dr Holland and I'm very pleased. Just now need to go back and get liposuction on my side boobs
    Malinda S Downing — Jul 04, 2022
    About Dr. Greg Holland, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316991268
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University
    • Mount Carmel West
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greg Holland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holland works at Columbus Cardiology Care, LLC in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Holland’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

