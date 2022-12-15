Dr. Herzog has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greg Herzog, MD
Dr. Greg Herzog, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Ngpg Orthopedic Trauma & Reconstructive Surgery Clinic - Gainesville1211 Sherwood Park Dr NE Ste A, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-3202
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Cri743 Spring St NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was admitted to the hospital due to extensive trauma to my pelvis, 4 breaks to it, and a completely shattered left knee. Dr Herzog went above and beyond to answer any and all questions and to explain every step of the operation. I went back for my two week post op visit and although I was actually scheduled to see a P.A. but Dr Herzog took it on himself to come in and check me out in person. Great doctor. Great bedside manner. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Greg Herzog, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Herzog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herzog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herzog has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzog. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzog.
