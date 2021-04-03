Dr. Greg Halko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Halko, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Halko, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Halko works at
Locations
Orthopedic Associates3301 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-0911
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Halko was very professional and did a grest job with my Husband. He explained everything he was going to do and the out come of the surgery. We were very happy with the care. His staff was always nice and helpful. He made sure my husband was taken care of. He worked him into the surgery schedule to get him taken care of quickly after a work injury that required immediate surgery.
About Dr. Greg Halko, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery-Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia Hand Center
- University Of Tennessee/ Campbell Clinic
- Methodist Central Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halko has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Halko speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Halko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halko.
