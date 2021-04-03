Overview

Dr. Greg Halko, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Halko works at Orthopedic Associates Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.