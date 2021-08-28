Dr. Greg Gaski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Gaski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greg Gaski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, IU Health University Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Gaski works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group Orthopedics - Fairfax8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
-
2
Inova Sports Medicine - Ashburn22505 Landmark Ct Ste 235, Ashburn, VA 20148 Directions (703) 970-6464
-
3
IU Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaski?
Dr Gaski was the Dr on call the day I amputated my left arm while working at IU Hospital. Great service, Great surgeon, Great Man.
About Dr. Greg Gaski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003017286
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical System
- University of Miami-Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaski works at
Dr. Gaski has seen patients for Clavicle Fracture, Scapular Fracture and Tibia and Fibula Fractures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.