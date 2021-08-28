Overview

Dr. Greg Gaski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, IU Health University Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Gaski works at Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Ashburn, VA and Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture, Scapular Fracture and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.