Dr. Greg Fitzke, MD
Dr. Greg Fitzke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They completed their residency with Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
Surgical Associates, PC1001 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 441-4760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Surgical Associates, P.C.575 S 70th St Ste 310, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 441-4760
- Bryan East Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly recommend Dr. Fitzke and his office colleagues. My surgery and interaction with him and his office staff couldn't have been more positive.
- Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
Dr. Fitzke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzke has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.