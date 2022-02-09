Dr. Greg Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greg Fischer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
Horizon Spine and Pain Specialists8301 Arlington Blvd Ste 102, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 207-4304Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Fischer's for 10 or 12 years until I moved out of the area. He is a wonderful doctor who recommended the right treatment for a very painful lower back problem, now painless, without pushing me toward surgery before I was ready for it. He also successfully treated other of my less painful aging problems and sent me to the right doctors when a problem was outside his area of expertise..
About Dr. Greg Fischer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University Pittsburgh Med Center
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.