Dr. Greg Erens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Erens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greg Erens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Erens works at
Locations
-
1
Northlake Multi Specialty Associates LLC1459 Montreal Rd Ste 304, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (404) 251-3420
-
2
Champaign Dental Group59 Executive Park South NE Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erens?
Dr. Greg Erens of Emory Hospital performed a full knee replacement on my left knee around mid-2018. I had been advised he was a consciences and competent surgeon with a fine track record. Post-surgery, the replacement seemed successful in every way; alignment and length were correct, motion was normal, and pain was well controlled. Three years having passed, I wouldn’t know the knee was replaced. Motion is essentially as before, the knee is strong, and I have no pain. Bottom line, an excellent experience and everything I could hope of a knee replacement. Thank you Dr. Erens. Richard Aberle
About Dr. Greg Erens, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1295761450
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
- Harvard - Beth Israel Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erens works at
Dr. Erens has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Erens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.