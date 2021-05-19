See All Ophthalmologists in Fishkill, NY
Dr. Greg Diamond, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Greg Diamond, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Diamond works at Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons, PC in Fishkill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons, P.C.
    200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 110, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 896-9280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Spectera
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Greg Diamond, MD

    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    41 years of experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1801894316
    • 1801894316
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Vincent Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Chestnut Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.