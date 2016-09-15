Dr. Greg Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Greg Davis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He is very attentive, knowledgable, patient, honest, and caring. I would recommend him to anyone!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
