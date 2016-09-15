Overview

Dr. Greg Davis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.