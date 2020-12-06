Dr. Dash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greg Dash, MD
Dr. Greg Dash, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Suffolk Pediatric Associates PC1111 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-2700
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
thank you doctor for giving back my life after many years of deafness God bless you ?? I am always very grateful to you and I cannot pay for all your work is phenomenal
- Ny Ee Infirm-Ny Med Coll|St Lukes Hosp
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
