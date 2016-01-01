See All Podiatric Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Greg Cohen, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Greg Cohen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Cohen works at Dr. Brian Dawson in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Brian Dawson
    142 Joralemon St Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 489-5020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Greg Cohen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275531147
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cabrini Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greg Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

