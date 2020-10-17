Overview

Dr. Greg Blair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Blair works at Cardiology/Int Medcn Lng Islnd in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.