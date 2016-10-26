Dr. Green Hsueh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsueh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Green Hsueh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Northridge Hospital Medical Center18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 700-5678
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hsueh is the best OB/Gyn I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. She was the only doctor who diagnosed and treated my fibroid tumors, where "others" missed this for over 20 years. Dr. Hsueh has an awesome bedside manner, but is "straight-up" when she needs to be. I have recommended numerous friends to her for treatment. My husband told her that he "wished he could have her as a physician." Dr. Hsueh is kind, but firm, and is a professional in every way.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
- 1952460644
- Usc Hollywood Presby Hospital
- Ohio State University Hospital
- National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Hsueh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsueh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsueh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsueh has seen patients for Pap Smear, Mastodynia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsueh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsueh speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsueh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsueh.
