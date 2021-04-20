Dr. Grazyna Zajdel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zajdel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grazyna Zajdel, MD
Overview
Dr. Grazyna Zajdel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Locations
Grosse Pointe Ob. & Gyn.25910 Kelly Rd Ste 9, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 779-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She takes the time with each patient. I love her!
About Dr. Grazyna Zajdel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1467560375
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zajdel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zajdel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zajdel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zajdel has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more.
Dr. Zajdel speaks Polish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zajdel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zajdel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zajdel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zajdel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.