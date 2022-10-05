Overview

Dr. Grazyna Pomorska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Pomorska works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.