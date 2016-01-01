Dr. Grazyna Piekos-Sobczak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piekos-Sobczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grazyna Piekos-Sobczak, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Warszawie and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1756
Phoenix Children's Medical Group6690 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 624-8390
Phoenix Children's Medical Group20325 N 51st Ave Ste 116, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 250-3775
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1992797906
- Med University Of South Carolina
- Med University Of South Carolina
- Southern Illinois University School Of Med
- Warszawie
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Dr. Piekos-Sobczak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piekos-Sobczak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piekos-Sobczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piekos-Sobczak has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piekos-Sobczak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Piekos-Sobczak speaks Polish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Piekos-Sobczak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piekos-Sobczak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piekos-Sobczak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piekos-Sobczak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.