Overview

Dr. Grazyna Piekos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE JULIANA MARCHLEWSKIEGO and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Community First Medical Center and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Piekos works at Dr. Hal Solomon, MD in Melrose Park, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.