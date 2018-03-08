Dr. Grazyna Piekos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piekos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grazyna Piekos, MD
Overview
Dr. Grazyna Piekos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE JULIANA MARCHLEWSKIEGO and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Community First Medical Center and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Piekos works at
Locations
-
1
Jean C Alexandre MD Sc675 W North Ave Ste 512, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 681-7630
-
2
Midwest Neurological Associates Ltd.1513 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 730-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Community First Medical Center
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piekos?
Dr. Piekos is an excellent physician. Finally after years of having symptoms, she made a correct diagnosis and started successful treatment. I am extremely pleased with her knowledge, bedside manners and compassion.
About Dr. Grazyna Piekos, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1780605899
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE JULIANA MARCHLEWSKIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piekos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piekos accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piekos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piekos works at
Dr. Piekos has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piekos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Piekos speaks Polish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Piekos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piekos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piekos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piekos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.