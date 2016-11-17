Dr. Grazia Aleppo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aleppo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grazia Aleppo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Grazia Aleppo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina Universidad Nacional Autonoma and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Facility Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7970
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have recommended her to many colleagues all of whom love her as well! It's hard to get an appt with Dr Aleppo but you can ALWAYS email her with any concerns and she will make time to see you at the end of her day. Don't go through the front desk!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Facultad De Medicina Universidad Nacional Autonoma
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Aleppo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aleppo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aleppo has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Cancer and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aleppo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aleppo speaks Italian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Aleppo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aleppo.
