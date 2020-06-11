Dr. Grayson Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grayson Woods, MD
Overview
Dr. Grayson Woods, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Woods works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Woods Gynecology PC4322 Harding Pike Ste 329, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 630-6969
-
2
Saint Thomas West Hospital2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236 Directions (615) 630-6969
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?
Extremely caring doctor and staff!! Wonderfully kind and intuitive! We need more doctors like Dr. Woods
About Dr. Grayson Woods, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1346345881
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
Dr. Woods has seen patients for Mastodynia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.