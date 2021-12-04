Overview

Dr. Grayson Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Smith works at Medfirst Primary Care Stagecoach Trail in San Marcos, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.